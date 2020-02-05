|
Ann (Adelaide) M. Riddle passed away peacefully on January 31st, 2020. She was born in Bari, Italy in 1945 and immigrated to the United States in 1947. While working as a gift wrapper at O'Neil's in 1963, she met her future husband, Roger Riddle. Together, they enjoyed 57 years of marriage and had three children, Helen, Dean and Kim. Ann had a knack for making floral arrangements and spent over 25 years working at Johanna's Florist. After hanging up her florist apron, she spent time at GE Capital and Chase Bank before retiring. Ann was always the life of the party. Whenever the family would get together, she had a way of making everyone laugh. Ann was also known for her great cooking skills and could make excellent meals with little effort. Everyone knew when she was hosting a get together, there would always be leftovers to take home. Ann was also very close to her sister, Angie Steele. Their bond was not just as sisters, but also as best friends. Ann was preceded in death by her mother and father, Maria and Stefano Graci; birth father, Frank Harden; mother and father-in-law, Helen and Clifton Riddle. Ann is survived by her husband, Roger; children: Helen (Rob) Rozich, Dean (Karen) Riddle, Kim Riddle and fiancÃ© Mark Wile; and grandchildren: Alex, Andrew, Tony, Marissa and Robbie. Ann is also survived by her sister, Angie (Tim) Steele; nephew, Ryan (Katie) Steele and their children Emma and Leah; and very special niece, Katie. The family would like to thank the staff at Altercare of Hartville for their kindness and loving attention that they provided mom while she was in their care. Following Ann's wishes, cremation has taken place and the immediate family will hold a private celebration of life at a future date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2020