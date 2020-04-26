|
Addie Grochowski, 98, died April 21, 2020. She was born August 3, 1921 in Cairnbrook, PA to John and Daisy Thomas Shull. A homemaker, she was a 30 plus year volunteer for North Hill Good Neighbors, past president of Patterson Park Fifty Plus Club, 10 year volunteer in the kitchen at North Hill Christian Church, member of the Forest Hill Garden Club, Polish Legion of American Legion Ladies Auxiliary for 25 years, 20 years in R.S.V.P (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) and had received recognition for outstanding service to the seniors in Akron in 2001. She was a member of First Christian Church, Cuyahoga Falls. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry; brothers, Stanley, Jerry, Milford and Edward; sisters, Wendy Shull, Evelyn Faust and Helen McClellan; she is survived by her son, Richard Grochowski (Betty); Janice Stratton (Bill); grandchildren, Dawn Delcoma (John), Shawn Stratton (Meredith), John Grochowski, Richard Grochowski (Jenny); great-grandchildren, Joseph and Stephen Delcoma, Zachary and Genevieve Stratton, Dylan and Madison Grochowski; many nieces and nephews. At this time, private family services will be held with burial at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will take place when public gatherings are permitted. Remembrances may be made to the First Christian Church, 230 Stow Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020