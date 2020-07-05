Adelene "Louise" (Serri) Smith, 81, of Brimfield, passed away on the afternoon of Monday, June 29, 2020. Louise married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Smith on April 12, 1958, in Akron, Ohio. They created a loving family together with their two sons, Steven and Michael making Louise a very proud woman. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Louise enjoyed being with her family, especially at the holidays. She loved her grandchildren and being their "Mema". Louise was a 1956 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Akron. During those years she was employed at Henry B. Ball Jewelers in Akron. She worked in many different office settings, starting at Midland Title in Ravenna, and then later became a legal secretary for attorney Ernest R. Stein, in Akron for many years. As a graduate of Bill Hixson Floral School of Design, Louise's love of flowers became a reality when, in 1988, she opened, owned and operated her own florist business, Wine and Roses Florist in Tallmadge for nearly 30 years. She enjoyed talking with her customers and became friends with many over the years. Louise was a member of the American Business Women's Association, and with her success in business, was nominated Woman of the Year. Louise enjoyed traveling with Bob. One of their most memorable trips was to China, seeing the Great Wall. She loved playing euchre and the game Michigan. She also enjoyed being in the kitchen and having her family over to cook for them. Louise was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Smith; father and mother, Armando and Henrietta (Troglio) Serri; brother, Domenico (Joan) Serri. She is survived by her two sons, Steven (Lynda) Smith and Michael (Julie) Smith; her grandchildren, Patrick (Rebecca), Michelle and Megan; brother, Geneiso (Joan) Serri; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Bob and Louise's neighbors and friends, who were there in their time of need, especially Annie and Debbie. We don't know what we would have done without your love and support. Louise will be sadly missed, but we know she will be looking down after her family. Due to the current health situation, private services will be held at Restland Cemetery in Brimfield Township. Memorial contributions may be made in Louise's name to St. Jude'sChildren's ResearchHospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Please visit Louise's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com
