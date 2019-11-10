|
AKRON, OHIO -- Adella Abbie Stoner, 97, passed away peacefully November 6, 2019. Born in Needham, Massachusetts in September 1922 to parents Harvey and Ruth Cotton, Adella grew up in St. Petersburgh, Florida and in 1940 graduated from St. Petersburg Senior High School. In 1943 she graduated from Mound Park Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. Adella served as an ensign in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps during World War II from 1944-46, where she met her husband of 64 years Richard Stoner, who preceded Adella in death in 2011. Adella and Richard moved to Akron in 1946, where Adella resided for the next 73 years. Adella continued her nursing career, working at Akron City Hospital, while raising their three children, Stephen Stoner (Georgeanna) of Munroe Falls, Sharon Stoner Axelson (David) of Coronado, California, and Mary Stoner Zahn (Tulsa, Oklahoma). Adella was an outstanding cook and donated her time annually to selling harness race tickets to benefit the Friends of Children's Hospital where she was among the charity's best fundraisers. In addition, she volunteered for the Edwin Shaw Auxiliary, and she also made hundreds of Pinkie puppets for Akron Children's Hospital. Adella was a fine and competitive contract bridge player until her final days, belonging to several bridge clubs over the years. She was also an accomplished bowler and took up golf in her later years, a first-rate gardener, a member of the Akron Women's City Club for 30 years, and a member of the congregation of the First United Methodist Church of Akron. Adella was a loving grandparent of five including, Joseph Stoner (Lindy) of Akron, Andrew Stoner, of Hudson, Kristen Axelson Pandhi (Amit) of San Diego, Michael Axelson (Jackie) of San Diego, and Michael Van Slyke of Tulsa. She also had three great-grandchildren, Kylea Stoner of Akron, Kalynn Stoner of Akron and Sonya Rae Pandhi of San Diego. Adella remained at the center of her geographically-dispersed family until her passing. The family is planning a Celebration of Life ceremony in the Spring of 2020, which will include her family and friends. Adella will be buried in Chestnut Hill Memorial Park and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019