STOW -- How do you let the world know that it just lost a truly amazing man? On Sunday, May 17, 2020, our father, grandfather, uncle, and friend passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones. Ed, as he was known to many, was born in Akron, OH on March 22, 1927 and lived in the area his entire life. He came from a large family with humble beginnings. He left school in the 10th grade in order to get a job and contribute to his struggling family. At the age of 14, he and his older brother were kidnapped by bandits, which was reported in the Beacon Journal on August 21, 1942. Thankfully, he was able to escape without injury. He worked in the automotive industry his entire life having owned gas stations and in 1979, he founded Akron Auto Parts and worked nearly every day until his retirement in 2015. He loved cars and enjoyed watching the Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction and would tell us about all of the cars that he had owned and would say he wished he had kept some of them because he was amazed at their current value. He met the love of his life, our mother Joanne, they married and remained united until her passing in 2013. Dad was strong yet gentle, kind, and compassionate, generous, and giving and was a devoted family man. He gave so much to so many and believed in helping his fellow man. He was a wonderful provider for his family making sure that mom was able to stay at home and raise their children. Oh, how blessed we were to have both of our parents who loved us unconditionally, guided us through life and provided us with a solid foundation. Two of the happiest days of his life were when his grandsons were born. Not only was he the best father, he was an equally wonderful grandfather. He had a special bond with his grandsons which remained until his passing and he was so very proud of them. Dad would always tell me what a wonderful job I did raising the boys and I would always tell him that I couldn't have done it without his and mom's guidance. Dad gave us so many memories that we will keep in our hearts forever. We are most grateful that God blessed dad with a very sharp mind to the very end. He took pride in his home, making sure to keep it in the condition that mom would have wanted. He loved animals, and though he was not able to care for a pet, he loved his "furry" grandchildren Sam, Luke, Gibson, Hendrix and most recently, Cash. Dad would even buy Christmas gifts for our pets. Every evening he would end the call by saying "give the pets a big hug from me." Dad gave the best "bear hugs" ever! Dad was preceded in death by his love, Joanne, and his great granddaughter, Rylee. Having lived such a long life, there are just too many other special people to name. He is survived by his daughter, Karen and son-in-law Tom Benes, daughter, Lisa Dolan and her sons Jason and Bryan; sisters-in-law, Charlie and Laverne; special niece, Dianne and nephew, Ricky. We are proud and honored to carry on his legacy. Dad, we will continue to make you proud and we will be guided by the values that you have instilled in us. Our family would like to thank Dr. Peter Striegel who has always shown such great compassion to dad, Grace Hospice staff including Lori, Angela, and Lynn - without whom dad's final journey would have been much more difficult. There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held.