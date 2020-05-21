Adolf (Gicu) (Uncs) Bauer, 94, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, May 18, 2020. Gicu was born in Romania on April 20, 1926 to Wilhelmina Bauer. On May 29, 1948, he married the love of his life, Wilhelmina (Lerch) Bauer, who preceded him in death. They enjoyed 64 wonderful years together. He and his wife immigrated to the U.S.A. in 1955 and became citizens in 1975. He was proud to be an American and was a staunch Republican. Gicu co-owned and operated Akron Central Engraving in Akron, Ohio, from 1969 until his retirement in 1991. After retiring, he enjoyed woodworking, going thrift shopping, attending tag sales and antiquing. He especially loved spending time with his family, friends and doting on his three loyal dogs: Rocky, Sophie and Zeus. Gicu was preceded in death by his beloved wife; sister, Henrietta (Ludwig) Baumgartner and brother-in-law, Adolf Brucker. He is survived by his sisters, Greta (Chuck) Harden; Louisa (John) Heyden; brother, Toni (Erika) Marino; sister-in-law, Hilda Brucker and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews. Although Uncle Gicu did not have children of his own, he was a father figure to many, especially to his adoring great-nephew and godson, Phillip (Veronica) Pekar and his dear great-great niece, Julia; who both could do no wrong in his eyes and whom he loved with all of his heart and soul. May perpetual light shine upon our Uncle Gicu as he enters the Kingdom of Heaven. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 24, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron. Covid-19 restrictions are in effect: Everyone MUST wear a mask and maintain six foot distances from each other. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319, where the same Covid-19 restrictions will be in effect. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.