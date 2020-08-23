1/1
Adrian C. Riffle
1938 - 2020
Adrian C. Riffle, 82, of Akron went home to be with the Lord August 11, 2020. He was born January 8, 1938 in Richwood, West Virginia to the late Thomas and Edith (nee Jones) Riffle. He retired from Goodyear as a Machinist after many years of service and was a veteran of the United States Army. Adrian loved Jesus and spreading the gospel to everyone. He loved working on his thirty two acres of land and loved nature. He loved spending time with his family and he loved to eat! He was a hard worker and everyone called him "Mr. Fix it". He loved watching and playing with the little ones (as he called them), talking to people and telling them stories. The family would like to thank Wyant Woods and Kindred Hospice Care for the care and compassion given to Adrain. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kinard; brother and sister-in-law, Chester and Mary; sister, Charlene; grandsons, Timmy and Curtis; nieces, Norma and Susie; nephew, Wesley; he is survived by his daughters, Saunia Bracey and Tammy Riffle; granddaughter, Celissa Christian (Tyrone); grandsons, Justin Bracey (Andrea) and Kevin Riffle; brothers, Charvin and Daniel Riffle; brother and sister-in-law, Conrad and Darlene; sisters and brothers-in-law; Marie and Bill Jones, Linda and Clarence Moore, Sharon and Dave McCormick; sister, Carolyn Turner; eleven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Funeral services will be held 12 noon at the Funeral Home. Burial to follow with military honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Riffle family. Messages and memories of Adrian can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
AUG
25
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
1 entry
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff & Families of Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
