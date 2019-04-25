Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Agnes J. Dodrill

Agnes J. Dodrill, 84, of Canal Fulton, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Born March 3, 1935 in Camden on Gauley, WV, to the late Dorsey S. and Mary Opal (Nicholas) Short, she had been a Canal Fulton area resident since 1959. Agnes retired from Chapel Hill Community and was a long time member of Canal Fulton Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandson, Spencer Dodrill. Agnes is survived by her husband of 68 years, Howard L. Dodrill, Sr.; children, Howard L. (Pam) Dodrill, Jr., Debby Swoape, Dorsey Dale (Jackie) Dodrill and Cathy Moore; 14 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held FRIDAY, 12 NOON at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Pastor Ronnie Kendrick officiating. Visitation ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the funeral home. Burial at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
