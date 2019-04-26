|
Agnes J. Dodrill
Agnes J. Dodrill, 84, of Canal Fulton, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held FRIDAY, 12 p.m. NOON at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton, Pastor Ronnie Kendrick officiating. Visitation ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the funeral home. Burial at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2019