Agnes Morrison, age 91, died peacefully on February 18, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio on May 2, 1928 to Harold Fluck and Edna Fluck (nee Hawn). She grew up in Kenmore and attended Kenmore High School. Shortly thereafter, she met her husband, Edward L. Morrison and together, they raised their family in Akron. Always sociable, Agnes enjoyed music and dancing. She loved hosting her family for the holidays and her drink of choice was a margarita on the rocks (with no salt!). She had a soft spot for pets but even that did not compare to the love and affection she had for her five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; she joins her husband, Edward, who passed away in 1998; and brothers, Neville Fluck and William Fluck. Agnes is survived by her son, Edward C. Morrison (Candy) of Akron; daughter, Connie Soroka (Bob) of Calabasas, CA; grandchildren, Corinne Newcomb (Jay), Carly Stanfield (Darek), Cassie Laube (Evan), Ryan Soroka (Amanda), and Cortney Weber (Marc); and seven great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family and many wonderful, lifelong friends. Agnes was a resident at The Village of St. Edward for many years and the family wishes to thank the staff for the wonderful quality of care and support they provided. Calling hours are WEDNESDAY, February 26th from 4-7 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Road Fairlawn, OH 44333. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. THURSDAY, February 27th at the funeral home, with Deacon Robin Adair officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Agnes' name may be made to The Village of St. Edward Foundation, 3131 Smith Road Fairlawn, OH 44333. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020