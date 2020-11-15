1/1
AGNES L. TERCEK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share AGNES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agnes L. Tercek (nee Kosmerl) Agnes L. Tercek (nee Kosmerl), age 91 of Hudson, OH passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Agnes was the beloved wife of the late Albin J. Tercek; loving mother of John (Linda) Tercek, Mark (Amy) Tercek, Tom (Mary Virginia) Tercek, Charles (Jean) Tercek, Robert (Patricia) Tercek and the late Cynthia (Jack, surviving) Shimko; cherished grandmother of 15; great grandmother of 1; dear sister of Frank (Joan) Kosmerl and Richard (Maureen) Kosmerl. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jerome School, 15100 Lakeshore Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44110. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 E. Main St., (on the square), Hudson, OH. (Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.) Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 340 N. Main St., Hudson, OH. (Everyone please meet at church. Masks are required.) The Mass will be streamed on the church's website (www.stmaryhudson.cc/livestream) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/stmaryhudson). Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Hudson, OH. www.johnsonromito.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH 44236
(330) 650-4181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
November 14, 2020
I'm Cynthia tercek Shimkos daughter which makes Agness L Tercek my grandma she will be greatly missed i wish she meet my two kids
Julia
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved