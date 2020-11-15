Agnes L. Tercek (nee Kosmerl) Agnes L. Tercek (nee Kosmerl), age 91 of Hudson, OH passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Agnes was the beloved wife of the late Albin J. Tercek; loving mother of John (Linda) Tercek, Mark (Amy) Tercek, Tom (Mary Virginia) Tercek, Charles (Jean) Tercek, Robert (Patricia) Tercek and the late Cynthia (Jack, surviving) Shimko; cherished grandmother of 15; great grandmother of 1; dear sister of Frank (Joan) Kosmerl and Richard (Maureen) Kosmerl. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jerome School, 15100 Lakeshore Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44110. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 E. Main St., (on the square), Hudson, OH. (Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.) Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 340 N. Main St., Hudson, OH. (Everyone please meet at church. Masks are required.) The Mass will be streamed on the church's website (www.stmaryhudson.cc/livestream) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/stmaryhudson
). Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Hudson, OH. www.johnsonromito.com