Agnes Larrick, 95, passed away December 29, 2019. Born in Piedmont, Ohio Agnes had lived in Tallmadge for most of her life. She retired in 1990 from Fashion 220 in Cosmetic Production with 20 years of service. Agnes was a member of the PrimeTimers. She enjoyed gardening and loved the Cleveland Indians. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Janice Fritz; sisters, Marjory Davidson, Valeria Rice, and Kathleen Pittis; brothers, Virgil Hall, Harley Hall, and Boyd Hall, Jr. Agnes is survived by her daughter, Rhonda McFrederick and Regina (Joe) Coia; grandchildren, Vince (Suzanne), Bryan (Sharon), Anita "Tuddy" (Bob), April, Jeff, Keith (Jessica), and Lisa (Ron); 11 great grandchildren, and sister, Vivian (Bob) Tedrick. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral Services to follow visitation at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with Rev. Scott Low officiating. Interment will take place at Tallmadge Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020