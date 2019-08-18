|
|
Agnes Leonino Agnes Anita Leonino, 91, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born June 22, 1928 to Harry and Josephine (McGuire) Smith. Agnes was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Cosmo; her sons, Michael (Marcia) and Ronald; grandson, Rich McPeek; daughter-in-law, Kim (Tom); son-in-law, Michael Labak; and brothers, Harry and Patrick Smith. She is survived by her sons, Thomas and James, and her daughters, Laura Labak, Sarah (Rick) McPeek, Nancy (Mark) Rachocki and Kathy (Bob) Gottschick; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron. Funeral services will begin Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial (10 a.m.) at St. Mary Catholic Church, 750 South Main Street, Akron, OH 44311. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Society or the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019