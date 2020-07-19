Agnes Marie Canon, 86, of Copley, died peacefully on July 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a short illness. She was born on August 16, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Anna and Florian Schueller. When Agnes was young, the family moved to Greene, Ohio in Trumbull County and she graduated from Greene High School in 1952. She met her husband, Carl, in 1955 and they married on November 15, 1958, enjoying 61 years of marriage. Agnes loved raising her children and enjoyed her hobbies which included sewing, cross stich, crochet, gardening and genealogy. She spent many happy moments with her husband traveling extensively in the US, Canada, Europe and the Caribbean Islands. Agnes was active in the Korean War Veterans Assn, Chapter 138. Besides her parents, Agnes was preceded in death by her brother, Phillip Schueller and sister, Ann Jaster. She is survived by husband, Carl; children: Kyle (Brigid) Canon and Erin (George) Schroeder; grandchildren: Brenden, Katelyn, Jonathan and Jessica and brother, Karl (Maryann) Schueller. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the KWVA, Chapter 138. PO Box 4788, Akron, OH 44310. At Agnes's request, Celebration of Life services will be private.