1/1
Agnes M. Canon
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agnes Marie Canon, 86, of Copley, died peacefully on July 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a short illness. She was born on August 16, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Anna and Florian Schueller. When Agnes was young, the family moved to Greene, Ohio in Trumbull County and she graduated from Greene High School in 1952. She met her husband, Carl, in 1955 and they married on November 15, 1958, enjoying 61 years of marriage. Agnes loved raising her children and enjoyed her hobbies which included sewing, cross stich, crochet, gardening and genealogy. She spent many happy moments with her husband traveling extensively in the US, Canada, Europe and the Caribbean Islands. Agnes was active in the Korean War Veterans Assn, Chapter 138. Besides her parents, Agnes was preceded in death by her brother, Phillip Schueller and sister, Ann Jaster. She is survived by husband, Carl; children: Kyle (Brigid) Canon and Erin (George) Schroeder; grandchildren: Brenden, Katelyn, Jonathan and Jessica and brother, Karl (Maryann) Schueller. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the KWVA, Chapter 138. PO Box 4788, Akron, OH 44310. At Agnes's request, Celebration of Life services will be private.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Home
330-253-6126
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved