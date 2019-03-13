|
Agnes "Sista" O'Neal
Agnes "Sista" O'Neal completed her earthly assignment on March 5, 2019, surrounded by love.
Service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019, at 12 p.m. at New Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 6728 Adams St., Ravenna, Ohio 44266, Rev. B.J. Grant officiating and Rev. Dr. Larry Issac Scott eulogizing. Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 245 Standing Rock St., Kent OH 44240.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2019