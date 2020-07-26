Agnes Videmsek Agnes Videmsek (nee Okolish), age 79 of Twinsburg passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Agnes was the beloved wife for 57 years of Raymond F. Videmsek; loving mother of Michael (Margaret) Videmsek and Gregory Videmsek; devoted grandmother of Amanda and Andrew; dear sister of Margaret (Hardy, deceased), Frank (Lynn) and Olga (Timothy). The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Agnes' name to Hospice of the Western Reserve (www.hospicewr.org
). Private family services and entombment at Crown Hill Cemetery, Twinsburg, OH. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Twinsburg, OH. (www.johnsonromito.com
)