Agnes Videmsek Agnes Videmsek (nee Okolish), age 79 of Twinsburg passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Agnes was the beloved wife for 57 years of Raymond F. Videmsek; loving mother of Michael (Margaret) Videmsek and Gregory Videmsek; devoted grandmother of Amanda and Andrew; dear sister of Margaret (Hardy, deceased), Frank (Lynn) and Olga (Timothy). The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Agnes' name to Hospice of the Western Reserve ( www.hospicewr.org ). Private family services and entombment at Crown Hill Cemetery, Twinsburg, OH. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Twinsburg, OH. ( www.johnsonromito.com