AGNES VIDEMSEK
Agnes Videmsek Agnes Videmsek (nee Okolish), age 79 of Twinsburg passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Agnes was the beloved wife for 57 years of Raymond F. Videmsek; loving mother of Michael (Margaret) Videmsek and Gregory Videmsek; devoted grandmother of Amanda and Andrew; dear sister of Margaret (Hardy, deceased), Frank (Lynn) and Olga (Timothy). The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Agnes' name to Hospice of the Western Reserve (www.hospicewr.org). Private family services and entombment at Crown Hill Cemetery, Twinsburg, OH. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Twinsburg, OH. (www.johnsonromito.com)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
9819 Darrow Road (Ohio Route 91)
Twinsburg, OH 44087
(330) 425-2244
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
