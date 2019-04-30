Aileen Betchel



NORTON -- Aileen Betchel (nee Jordan), 90, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2019. What a wonderful celebration that must have been as she was reunited with her loved ones that had gone home before her. She was a lifelong member of West Hill Baptist Church in Fairlawn.



She was born March 25, 1929 in the hills of Sparta, TN, the last of 10 siblings. At the age of 13 she picked up her first guitar and began a life of writing, singing and performing gospel and country music. It was also a way for her to get out of doing the dishes after family dinner. In 1944 she married Thomas Betchel and later moved to Akron, Ohio where Tom became employed by DuPont. While raising two boys, she traveled locally performing under the name of Sally Jordan. Sally was her father's nickname for her. In 1968 she became an Avon representative and continued selling it until her passing. She had been a member of the president's club for 50 years. In 1978 she was featured on Cleveland's PM Magazine as a country singing Avon Lady. She was a woman who loved and adored her family above all else and always was a very proud supportive mother, grandmother and great grandmother.



She was preceded in death by husband, Thomas; sisters, Gusty, Lou, Mag, Gladys, Edith, Kate and Geraldine; brothers, Elmore and Donald. She leaves behind sons, Steven (Shelly) and Wayne (Lynn); grandchildren, Brooke Buxton (Todd), Scott (Mindy), Amy Moran (Ryan), Danielle Morrison (Trevin) and Kyle; great-grandchildren, Lena and Cohen Buxton, Mosely and Maverick Morrison, Clayton Moran and Oliver Betchel.



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Hill Baptist Church in Fairlawn, c/o Bereavement Fund, 605 N. Revere Rd., Akron, OH 44333 in memory of Aileen. Condolences and memories can be shared with Aileen's family at the funeral home website.



