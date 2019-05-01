Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Aileen Betchel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aileen Betchel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Aileen Betchel Obituary
Aileen Betchel

NORTON -- Aileen Betchel (nee Jordan), 90, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2019. What a wonderful celebration that must have been as she was reunited with her loved ones that had gone home before her.

Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Hill Baptist Church in Fairlawn, c/o Bereavement Fund, 605 N. Revere Rd., Akron, OH 44333 in memory of Aileen. Condolences and memories can be shared with Aileen's family at the funeral home website.

330-825-3633

Bacher - Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now