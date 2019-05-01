|
Aileen Betchel
NORTON -- Aileen Betchel (nee Jordan), 90, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2019. What a wonderful celebration that must have been as she was reunited with her loved ones that had gone home before her.
Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Hill Baptist Church in Fairlawn, c/o Bereavement Fund, 605 N. Revere Rd., Akron, OH 44333 in memory of Aileen. Condolences and memories can be shared with Aileen's family at the funeral home website.
330-825-3633
Bacher - Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 1, 2019