After a courageous battle with heart disease, the family is heartbroken to announce that Dr. Akbar Dariushnia, of Akron, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep, the morning of Tuesday, March 3, 2020 He is survived by his wife of 39 years, son, nieces and nephews and numerous others. A graduate of Tehran Medical School, Dr. Dariushnia had lived in Ohio since 1969, upon completing his medical residency. He dearly loved his family, travel, the stock market and levered a solution to every broken thing or misplaced item. The great outdoors was his passion. He will be greatly remembered for his generous smile, kind ways, his unfailing work ethic and willingness to come to the need of anyone. In lieu of flowers, Akbar would hope that you would do an unexpected act of kindness for someone in his name. Donations may also be made to the Haven of Rest ministries or . Private services were held.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 18, 2020