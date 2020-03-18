Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186

Akbar Dariushnia M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Akbar Dariushnia M.D. Obituary
After a courageous battle with heart disease, the family is heartbroken to announce that Dr. Akbar Dariushnia, of Akron, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep, the morning of Tuesday, March 3, 2020 He is survived by his wife of 39 years, son, nieces and nephews and numerous others. A graduate of Tehran Medical School, Dr. Dariushnia had lived in Ohio since 1969, upon completing his medical residency. He dearly loved his family, travel, the stock market and levered a solution to every broken thing or misplaced item. The great outdoors was his passion. He will be greatly remembered for his generous smile, kind ways, his unfailing work ethic and willingness to come to the need of anyone. In lieu of flowers, Akbar would hope that you would do an unexpected act of kindness for someone in his name. Donations may also be made to the Haven of Rest ministries or . Private services were held.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Akbar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -