Alan B. Brubaker, 44, beloved son of B. Alan and H. Patricia and brother of Mandy (Jesse) and Michael (Kristin) joined our Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Born on August 11, 1975, Alan enjoyed time with his seven nieces and nephews, Kiley (Martin), Kelsey, Xavier and Isaac (Denholm), Ava, Jordyn and Beckett (Brubaker). Per Alan's wishes, an intimate family only ceremony will take place. Memorials may be sent in his name to the charity of ones choice.







