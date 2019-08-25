|
Alan E. Kodish Alan E. Kodish, 89, recently of Wadsworth, Ohio passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 after a short illness. Born February 1, 1930 in Akron Ohio, he was a veteran of the US Army serving as military police, a member of Coventry- Akron Masonic Lodge #83, and 32nd degree member of the Scottish Rite. He retired in 1995 after a lifetime career of employment with Akron General Medical Center. Al is survived by his children, Dan (Darleen) Beaver, Debbie (Jeff) Frederick, Dave Kodish, and Lisa (Mark) Savoia; their mother, Phyllis Meredith; eight grandchildren and one great grandson. Al never met a stranger. He will be well remembered as the consummate jokester, for his appreciation of the small things in life, his kind attitude, and being the first person offering to help another. His unconditional love, support and loyalty for his children was unmatched. He will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, please spend extra time with an older loved one, pay someone a compliment, or offer kindness to someone in need. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. MONDAY, August 26 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., where a masonic service will be conducted at 2:45 p.m. Graveside services officiated by Kevin O'Brien with Military Honors by the US Army and Copley Veterans Post will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019