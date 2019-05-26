Alan J. Conley



Alan J. Conley, 73, of Akron, found peace on May 23, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio on April 16, 1946.



He worked as a carpenter for 42 years, where he specialized in interior molding. He was considered a master craftsman with his specialized skills.



Alan enjoyed fishing, bowling, and golfing. He cherished spending time with his wife antiquing, going to Amish country and traveling all over Ohio together. He also loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandson. Alan was a very social person who never met a stranger.



Alan was preceded in death first by his mother, Annalee Conley; and then his father, Raymond Conley. He will be deeply missed by his wife and companion for 57 years, Jean Conley; children, Jon Conley, and Amie (Raymond) Leposky; sister, Becky Conley; grandchildren, Michael, Taylor, and Shaun Conley; and great-grandson, Mason Conley; close friends, Pam and Carl Boylen, and Bob and Earlene Lower; and many other friends.



Per Alan's request, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Alan's honor to the at .