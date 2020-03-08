|
Surrounded by his family in the Hudson, Ohio house he called home, Alan Keith Tingquist passed away on Thursday, March 5th; inking the final chapter in the story he began one month shy of 75 years ago in Irwin, PA, where he was born to his parents, Stanley Carroll Tingquist and Loretta Mae Pederson. Alan's formative years were spent between Sparta, NJ--where he attended school--and Becker, MN--where his grandparents' farm provided an idyllic setting to pass the summers. He acquired some small town fame in Sparta, making local headlines for his accolades on the baseball and football fields. Sports were his first real passion, and a hobby that he pursued collegiately at the University of Minnesota and nearly professionally when several minor league baseball clubs briefly scouted his shortstop play. A career on the diamond never materialized, but he did graduate in 1968 with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and a proud member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. Finishing college in the height of the Vietnam War meant that Psychology would have to wait. He instead voluntarily enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and was shortly off to basic training. He graduated from Officer Candidate School in 1969 and was commissioned as an ENS. His service posted him first in Galveston, Texas and then in Okinawa, Japan, where he spent two years as the CO of the Hokkaido Loran station on the island of Miyako. He was discharged from active duty in 1972, but returned just five years later, logging periods of the following years both as an active reservist and active duty officer. He retired in 1993 with nearly 21 years of service and the rank of Captain. Alan was fiercely proud of his country. Very few things in his life rivaled the significance he placed on his military service. One of the things he did treasure more was the time spent with his loving wife Kathy. He met her in Bridgewater, NJ at his first civilian job at Ethicon. She agreed to marry him and they spent 44 years happily ever after. Together they nurtured a son, a daughter, two dogs, three cats, and some unknown number of goldfish. He had careers in banking and consulting that moved them to Phoenix, St. Louis, New York City, and Chicago before ultimately finding home near Cleveland, OH. He also continued his education, achieving an MBA from the University of Arizona (1980), a graduate degree from the Naval War College (1985), and an MA from Depaul University (1993). Alan loved to travel; seemingly in competition with fellow rovers for the most passport stamps. His most recounted trip was his tour through the cold-war era Soviet Union via the Trans-Siberian Railway, complete with stories of bread lines and government handlers that monitored his photography. Retiring in 2007, he used his free time to travel more with friends and family. He scaled the heights of Machu Picchu in Peru, sailed rivers in European wine country, crossed the Panama canal, cruised the Caribbean and Alaskan shores, and visited a longer list of national parks and battle fields than his wife cares to recall. When he wasn't on the road, at the gym, or lost in a book, Alan was investing back in the community. As a member of the American Legion, he became involved with the Hudson Community Service Association. As a vice-chairman of that group, he worked to address food insecurity within the Hudson School District and was instrumental in the launch and daily operations of Hudson's Food Pantry. Alan was a genuine, jovial, hard-working, and kind-hearted man. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Ann Tingquist; his daughter, Tara Lynn Tingquist and her fiancee Ivan Francisco Ruiz; his son, Bradley Keith Tingquist and his wife Maria Cristina Melendez; and his granddaughter, Ebba Maria Tingquist. Vi alskar dig. The family will be receiving guests and visitors from 5 to 8 p.m. at Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 19 E Main St., Hudson, OH (on the square) on Monday, March 9. Services will be held at 11 a.m. at Western Reserve Christian Church, 516 W Streetsboro St., Hudson, OH, followed by burial at Markillie Cemetery on Tuesday, March 10. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hudson Community Service Association Food Pantry (to: HCSA, P.O. Box 1472 Hudson, OH) or the National Park Foundation. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020