STOW -- Alan L. Hebb, 71, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at his residence. Alan was born in Parkersburg, WV and had been an area resident most of his life. He attended Kent State University and received an Associate Degree from the University of Akron. He proudly served in both the Air Force and Ohio National Guard. Alan retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. and the Army National Guard. He was a member of the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) and loved his motorcycles and riding everywhere. Preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Letha, he is survived by his close friend and caretaker Terrill "Terry" Hebb; stepmother, Barbara Hebb; sister, Beverly Boyle; half-sister, Kristin (Brian) Wyss; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation your local food bank. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 21 to May 23, 2020.