Trinity Church Of Nazarene
2780 Canton Rd
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 699-9766
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Trinity church of the Nazarene
2780 Canton Rd
Uniontown, OH
Alan L. Shiplett


1960 - 2020
Alan L. Shiplett Obituary
Alan L. Shiplett was born October 29, 1960, Alan passed away on December 21, 2019. A 1979 graduate of Manchester High School and Portage Lakes Career Center, he was an auto mechanic by trade. Alan worked for numerous auto repair shops in the area throughout his career. Mourning the loss of their dad and friend, are his children, Sierra, Savanna, Shianne, Slade and Soren; granddaughter, Alaska. Alan is also survived by his mother, Bonnie Heard; brothers, Richard Shiplett and Roland and Mike Heard. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at Trinity church of the Nazarene, 2780 Canton Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685 from 2-5 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
