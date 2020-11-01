Alan Miskell, 72, left earth school 10/25/2020. He was "Born in a Barn" (Wadsworth Hospital) on 04/02/1948 to Avis Harold and Angela Carol (LoParo) Miskell, deceased (also sister, Marilyn Bennett). He is survived by siblings, Penny (Tom) Wilson, Linda (John) Clark, and David (Esta) Miskell; daughters, Angela Haprian, Kathryn Miskell, and Elizabeth (Charlie) Camacho; grandsons, Dominic and Emmitt Haprian; and final 3 years Life Partner, Cheryl Davis. He graduated from Wadsworth HS in 1966 and enlisted in U.S. Army. He had orders to go to Vietnam, but was diverted to S Korea when USS Pueblo was captured by N Korea in 1968. He earned a degree in Sociology from U of A. He worked for Wacker Silicone and SilMix and developed several products that were patented. In 2010, he graduated from Natl. Inst. of Massage Therapy and opened Skylight Massage, worked for Summa Hospice and volunteered at Stewart's Caring Place. You might have seen him playing harmonica at local Blues Jams or Ballroom Dancing. He has been cremated. Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will be in the Spring 2021. Contact celebratingalan@gmail.com for date.







