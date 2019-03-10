Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Alan Paul Allman


Alan P. Allman, 28, of Akron, passed away on March 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Alan was born on September 20, 1990 in Akron, Ohio.

Growing up, he was a dedicated boy scout. He attended Ellet High School. Alan had a larger than life personality and a big heart. He was a talented artist and musician. He loved to write, draw, and play guitar.

Alan was preceded in death by his grandfathers.

He is survived by his mother, Sarah (Jeff O'Brosky) Ebie; maternal grandmother, Jeanne Ebie; sisters, Paige (Brandon) Duff, and Melynda (Robert) Rhodes; several aunts and uncles; four nephews; father, Donald (Marie) Allman Jr.; and paternal grandmother, Diane Allman.

Friends and family are welcome to a memorial visitation on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Newcomer 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305.

Memorial donations may be made in Alan's honor to a cancer organization of your choice.

To leave a special message for the family, visit www.newcomerakron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
