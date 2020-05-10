Alan R. Gibson, 59, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born June 8, 1959, he was a resident of Barberton for 45 years. Alan was a self-employed Painter for 37 years and a member of River of Life Ministries. Preceded in death by his father, Robert W.; survived by his daughter, Roslynn Gibson; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; mother, Elsie Gibson; brother, Garland Gibson Sr.; sister, Jean Ruble; along with other relatives and friends. A private service will be held for the family at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Rev. Paul Martin officiating. Burial to follow at West Richfield Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.