Alan R. Gibson
1959 - 2020
Alan R. Gibson, 59, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born June 8, 1959, he was a resident of Barberton for 45 years. Alan was a self-employed Painter for 37 years and a member of River of Life Ministries. Preceded in death by his father, Robert W.; survived by his daughter, Roslynn Gibson; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; mother, Elsie Gibson; brother, Garland Gibson Sr.; sister, Jean Ruble; along with other relatives and friends. A private service will be held for the family at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Rev. Paul Martin officiating. Burial to follow at West Richfield Cemetery.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
West Richfield Cemetery.
