Alan Ray Patterson
1937 - 2020
Alan R. Patterson, 82, of Akron, passed away May 17, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1937 in Jerusalem, Ohio to Otis and Ada (Moore) Patterson. He graduated from Barberton High School. Alan was a member of the Slovak Jednota Club. He was an avid bowler, bowling 3 perfect games during his life. Alan was a skilled Brunswick mechanic who took pride in his craft, he was a professional bowling machine installer with his talents taking him to various parts of the country and Canada. He liked camping and shooting hoops with his family. Alan cherished spending time with his beloved family and friends. Alan is survived by his wife, Joan (Miller); children, Sean Patterson, Steven (Sharon) Neunz, and Sharon (Ted) Dalton; brother, Jerry (Joanne) Patterson; sister, Sue (Harold) Grover; 5 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter. Due to the current health situation, all services are private. Alan's final place of rest is at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. Memorial contributions may be made in Alan's name to the Alzheimer's Association Greater East Ohio Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro St., #201, Hudson, OH 44236. Please visit Alan's Book of Memories at dunn-quigley.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
