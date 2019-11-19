|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Alan S. Reed, 77, died November 16, 2019. A Cuyahoga Falls resident since 1965, Alan served in the U.S. Army and later in the local U.S. Army Reserve unit. He retired from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company as Manager Corporate Security with 31 years of service in 2001. In 2002, he co-founded Reed Property Management Corporation with his son, Matt, and operated ASRBOOKS for several years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; daughter-in-law, Tobie Reed, and brother, John Reed and is survived by sons, Todd Reed, Mark Reed, and Matthew (Vicki) Reed; best friend, Cindy Stingley; daughters-in-law, Stacy (Dave) Rebeck and Dawn (Mark) Harper; grandchildren, Rachael (Taylor) Black, Nate (Kayla) Reed, Alan Reed, and Samantha Reed (Jacob Taylor), and Ricki Reed; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Audrianna; sister, Diane, and several special friends from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Pastor Jim Case will conduct funeral service Wednesday 12 noon at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call from 10 AM until service time. Interment Oakwood Cemetery, Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to World Vision, P.O. Box 70399 Tacoma, WA 98481-0399 or at worldvision.org. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 19, 2019