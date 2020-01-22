Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
American Legion
2974 Cormany Rd.
Akron, OH
Alan Swearingen Obituary
Alan Swearingen, 68, passed away unexpectedly January 18th 2020. "Big AL" was born in Akron and remained in the surrounding areas. Alan served in the military including the Vietnam War; we thank him very much for his service. Alan was a proud driver, 41 years at the Cab Company. Alan was a professional prankster, master of shenanigans, and a kind shoulder to lean on. Al was passionate about entertaining his friends and family, if the place had karaoke, he was up singing. He was a lover of sports, his dogs, and Mountaineer. He had a contagious laugh, especially while watching SpongeBob. Most of all he loved his family. Greeting him in heaven are his parents, Arlene and Lowell Swearingen; Sister Carole Weber. Taken far too soon, he is survived by his wife and soulmate of 31 years, Elizabeth Swearingen; sister, Delores Maglione; brother Charles (Regina) Swearingen; children, William (Brandi) Swearingen, Tabetha (Andrew) Dudek, Davie (Michelle) Monroe; grandchildren, Devin, Jordyn, Lillian, and Andy; and countless nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. A celebration of Alan's life will be held this Sunday, January 26th starting at 3 p.m. at the American Legion, 2974 Cormany Rd., Akron 44319 In lieu of flowers, we ask to consider a donation for his loving wife, Beth.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 22, 2020
