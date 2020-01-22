|
Alan Swearingen, 68, passed away unexpectedly January 18th 2020. "Big AL" was born in Akron and remained in the surrounding areas. Alan served in the military including the Vietnam War; we thank him very much for his service. Alan was a proud driver, 41 years at the Cab Company. Alan was a professional prankster, master of shenanigans, and a kind shoulder to lean on. Al was passionate about entertaining his friends and family, if the place had karaoke, he was up singing. He was a lover of sports, his dogs, and Mountaineer. He had a contagious laugh, especially while watching SpongeBob. Most of all he loved his family. Greeting him in heaven are his parents, Arlene and Lowell Swearingen; Sister Carole Weber. Taken far too soon, he is survived by his wife and soulmate of 31 years, Elizabeth Swearingen; sister, Delores Maglione; brother Charles (Regina) Swearingen; children, William (Brandi) Swearingen, Tabetha (Andrew) Dudek, Davie (Michelle) Monroe; grandchildren, Devin, Jordyn, Lillian, and Andy; and countless nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. A celebration of Alan's life will be held this Sunday, January 26th starting at 3 p.m. at the American Legion, 2974 Cormany Rd., Akron 44319 In lieu of flowers, we ask to consider a donation for his loving wife, Beth.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 22, 2020