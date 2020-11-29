1/1
Albert A. Bragg Sr.
Albert A. Bragg, Sr., the third of four children, was born to the late Lillian (Peterson) and Louis R. Bragg, Sr. in Akron, Ohio on September 3, 1931. He graduated from Akron North High School in 1949, where he lettered in football, track, and basketball. After high school, he matriculated to Kent State University, then served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. In 1950, while a student at Kent, he started a 40-year career at Goodyear Tire and Rubber, which eventually led him to Saint Louis, wherein 1990 he retired as the Product Service Representative for Goodyear stores over a seven-state region. After a year of retirement, he returned to the workforce, with the Marriot Corporation, and retired, for the second time, after 27 years of service. He was a 32nd degree Prince Hall Mason and was a lifelong believer in the benefits of exercise, which he demonstrated by competing in the Senior Olympics. In 1959 he met Priscilla L. Poteete, the love of his life, whom he married a year later. He departed this life on November 23rd, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; his eldest brother, Louis R. Bragg, Jr. (Dolores). Remaining to celebrate and honor his life are dedicated wife, Priscilla; daughters, Jolaine R. Robinson, Marva L. Bragg, Sharon E. Bragg-Wilder (George), and Cindy E. Bragg; sons, Dr. Albert A. Bragg, Jr., Gary E. Bragg, and Anthony W. Brown; brother James E. Bragg (Delores) of California; sister, Vivian E. Perry (Dale) of Minnesota; grandchildren, Naketha, LaVaughn, Garcia, Alexis, Annika, Jordan, Mckenzie, Paige, Nadia, Arianna, Teneisha, and Anthony Jr.; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Due to Covid-19, a private family homegoing service will be held Saturday, December 5th in St. Louis Missouri. Condolences may be sent to 4993 Bristol Rock Rd., Black Jack Mo. 63033.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
