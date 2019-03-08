|
Albert A. Kauslick
Albert A. Kauslick, age 87, of Barberton, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Preceded in death by his first wife of 43 years, Rita Rosati Kauslick.
He is survived by his second wife of 19 years Alice Richey Kauslick; son, Albert A III; daughter, Carrie (Byron) Coombs; stepchildren: Margaret (Bob) Herron, Jeff (Diane) Richey,
Kathy (Jeff) Johnson,
Kelly (Jeff) Moye; grandsons, Michael and Ben Coombs; and sister, Karroll Miller.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert's memory may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars www.vfw.org
Family will receive visitors on Sunday, March 10 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. in the Rose Hill Funeral Home 3653 W Market St. Akron, OH 44333. Funeral Service Monday March 11 at 10 a.m. at St Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church 1051 Robinson Ave. Barberton, OH 44203; prior to service calling hour from 9 - 10 a.m. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2019