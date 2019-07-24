Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Albert Anthony Prough


1946 - 2019
Albert Anthony Prough

Albert Anthony Prough, 72, of Akron passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home. He was born on August 7, 1946, the son of Samuel and Anna Harenchar Prough, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his loving, life-long sparring partner, Kathleen Prough; daughters, Christine (Troy) Sovel and Denise (Aaron) Knight; grandchildren, Cassandra, Meagan, Andrew, Jared, and Annika; brothers, Ed (Connie) and John (Kathy) Prough and their families; and the entire Pinder clan.

Albert proudly served in the U.S. Army for eighteen years, and earned the rank of Captain. He loved spending time with his family, wood working, cooking, and volunteering for several veterans groups.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church on Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m., with Father Michael Williamson and Deacon John Prough officiating. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 24, 2019
