|
|
Albert Anthony Prough
Albert Anthony Prough, 72, of Akron passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home. He was born on August 7, 1946, the son of Samuel and Anna Harenchar Prough, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving, life-long sparring partner, Kathleen Prough; daughters, Christine (Troy) Sovel and Denise (Aaron) Knight; grandchildren, Cassandra, Meagan, Andrew, Jared, and Annika; brothers, Ed (Connie) and John (Kathy) Prough and their families; and the entire Pinder clan.
Albert proudly served in the U.S. Army for eighteen years, and earned the rank of Captain. He loved spending time with his family, wood working, cooking, and volunteering for several veterans groups.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church on Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m., with Father Michael Williamson and Deacon John Prough officiating. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 24, 2019