Albert Lee Brown
"Bossman"
Albert Lee Brown "Bossman" was born on May 14, 1946 in Barberton, Ohio. He departed this life on Thursday, May 30, 2019 surrounded by the many family and friends.
"Bossman" received his education in Barberton Public Schools and he was a great football player. He served in the U.S. Army worked for B&W in Barberton, Ohio. Preceded in death by parents, Lorraine Askia Bartee and Willie C. Taylor; sisters, Mary Etta Brown, Mary Ruth Wheeler; brother, Sam Brown, he leaves to cherish his loving memory his beloved wife, Rose Brown; children, Albert Brown Jr., Rodney Wiggins (Shanika), Alberta Wiggins, John Taylor, Jermaine Jeffries Albert Singleton and Terriann Singleton; brothers, Howard (Julia) Brown, Willie Brown, John Brown (Katie-deceased); sister, Willie May Bartee (Charles); and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Homegoing service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019,11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 260 E. Emerling Ave., Akron, OH 44301
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 8, 2019
