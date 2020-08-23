1/1
Albert C. Muren
Albert "Al" C, Muren of Marion, MA and Port St. Lucie, FL, died peacefully of natural causes at age 86, on August 18, 2020. Albert is survived by his wife, Frances Sajewicz; three children by his wife of 47 years, the late Irene (Rosselot) Muren,- Andrea Shanahan of Medford, MA, Clifford Muren of Natick, MA, and Gail Stetson, and her husband Jon Stetson of Fairhaven, MA; and three grandchildren, Elise Muren, John C. Shanahan, and Alison Shanahan; he is also survived by two sisters, Judy Matthews of Arvada, CO and Regina Martin of Carson City, NV. Friends and family are invited to attend the visitation at Saunders-Dwyer Funeral Home in Mattapoisett, MA, on Tuesday, August 25, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and/or the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Louis Church in Owensville, OH, on Wednesday, September 2 at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial in the St. Louis cemetery. Full obituary at www.evansfuneralhome.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
