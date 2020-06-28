The family of Albert Crofton Gilbert, Jr. grieve his passing. Faith, family, country define the priorities of this sharp, 95 year old WWII veteran who passed peacefully June 24, 2020 having enjoyed his morning cup of coffee and his daily newspaper read, while wearing his ever present WWII insignia cap. As the family of Albert Crofton Gilbert, Jr. grieve his passing, they marvel at a life well lived and at his strength and devotion as he faced perhaps his greatest challenge, life without his "Sweetie", the late Iris Gilbert who preceded him in death only 76 days earlier. Iris and Albert enjoyed 70 years of marriage, during which the couple raised their three children, Albert C. Gilbert III (Oakland, CA), Walda A. Gilbert (predeceased) and Charles A. Gilbert (predeceased) in Cleveland Heights, OH. Also mourning the loss of their father are his first born son, Richard Gilbert (Harrisburg, PA) and beloved daughter, Brenda Jean Gilbert (Las Vegas, NV), Albert's children from prior unions. Born in Carlyle, PA, Al chose military service following high school graduation. His Army tour of duties included stationing in England, Germany and France, as well as, storming the beaches of Normandy earning him three bronze medals. Immediately following the war, Gilbert earned his BA degree from Morgan State University. There, the athletic captain of the football team led his men to an undefeated season. It was at this university where he met and married Morgan co-ed, Iris Boswell. The newlyweds moved to Cleveland, OH and Gilbert began work with the Continental Can Company in production management, then sales, until retirement in 1985. Mr. Gilbert never missed an opportunity to be civically engaged in improving his surrounding community. He served on the East Cleveland Board of Education; as President of the East Cleveland Kiwanis; Ohio Governor of Kiwanis (1994 to 1995); and provided lay ministry services at his Presbyterian church. Al Gilbert will be interred at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorial services celebrating his life will be held at a subsequent date to be announced. Remembrances and condolences to the family may be sent Al Gilbert III, P.O. Box 20265, Oakland CA 94620.







