More Obituaries for Albert Falther
Albert Dirk Falther

Albert Dirk Falther Obituary
Albert Dirk Falther, Jr.

AKRON -- Albert D. Falther, Jr., 90, passed away May 8, 2019. Born in Cleveland, Albert served as a naval officer on the USS Strong during the Korean War.

He worked as a sales engineer for 40 years. Albert enjoyed traveling and square dancing with his wife, Ursula and spent 20 years living in San Benito, Texas after his retirement. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Indians Fan.

Preceded in death by his wife, Ursula; he is survived by daughter, Anne Motz (Tim Gemind); son, Dirk (Nancy); brother, James Falther (Sis); sister, Lucy Snow (Franklin); four grandchildren, Joanne (Sam) Belfiglio, Jason (Grace) Motz, Brian (Julie) Falther, Sara Falther (fiance Erik Meister); and five great-grandchildren, Juliana, Anthony and Daphne Belfiglio, Adelaise Falther, and Amelia Motz.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8th, 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 3852 Everett Road, Richfield, OH 44286. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 5, 2019
