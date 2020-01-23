|
TOGETHER AGAIN Albert "Al" Donald Cain, age 80, passed away January 19, 2020. He was born January 26, 1939 in New Martinsville, WV. He worked for Babcock & Wilcox for 16 years. Preceded in death by his wife, Sara Ann Cain, he is survived by daughters, Patricia (Scott) Baker and Linda Mazzie; sons, Albert Donald Cain Jr. and Keith Allen (Kelly) Cain; grandchildren, Jason Mise, Allison Mise, Alex Nolan, Alicia Bryant, Brian Nolan, Christina Wilson and Joshua Mazzie; and several great-grandchildren. No services will take place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 23, 2020