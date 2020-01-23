Home

Albert Donald Cain


1939 - 2020
Albert Donald Cain Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Albert "Al" Donald Cain, age 80, passed away January 19, 2020. He was born January 26, 1939 in New Martinsville, WV. He worked for Babcock & Wilcox for 16 years. Preceded in death by his wife, Sara Ann Cain, he is survived by daughters, Patricia (Scott) Baker and Linda Mazzie; sons, Albert Donald Cain Jr. and Keith Allen (Kelly) Cain; grandchildren, Jason Mise, Allison Mise, Alex Nolan, Alicia Bryant, Brian Nolan, Christina Wilson and Joshua Mazzie; and several great-grandchildren. No services will take place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 23, 2020
