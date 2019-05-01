|
Albert E. Brion
Albert E. Brion, Jr., 90, passed over to the hereafter April 27, 2019. Born on February 10, 1929 in Williamsport, Pa. to the late Albert E. and Isabelle B. Brion, he was a 1947 graduate of Williamsport High School and also from the University of New Mexico in 1951. Following three years service in the U.S. Army, he joined the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in 1954, retiring in October 1991.
A gathering and remembrance led by Rev. Ron Shultz will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Family of Faith United Methodist Church, 800 E. Market St. Interment at Twin Hills Memorial Park in Muncy, Pa.
Please share your thoughts and condolences on Albert's Tribute page at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 1, 2019