Albert E. Collier
1931 - 2020
Albert Edward "Al" Collier, age 89, of Akron passed at home on August 2, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1931 to Thomas and Betty Hodson Collier. Al was a 1950 graduate of Garfield H.S., where he played football, baseball, and basketball. After graduation, he worked at Firestone Synthetic, where he met his wife, Rosalie. Al was station in Virginia Beach, VA as a member of the U.S. Navy Beach Jumpers Unit, the predecessors to the U.S. Navy Seals. Al was a barber and then a salesman for the House of LaRose, the "best place in the world to work," for 30 years before his retirement. Al loved his church family, and was an active member of Lakemore Methodist Church, where he served as president of the Men's Club, and was a member of the Crusader's Class. Al was a 32nd degree Mason, of Mount Akron Lodge No. 680. Al refereed college and high school sports for over 35 years and was a passionate fan of his beloved The Ohio State Buckeyes, along with the Cleveland Indians, Browns, and Cavs. Al enjoyed boating on the Ohio River, golfing, and spending time with family and friends. Al is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Rosalie Starcher; son, Albert Jr. "Albie" (Cathy); daughter, Cheryl (Mike) Burns; grandchildren, Scott, Shane (Courtney), Stacy, Stephanie and Sam Collier, Jake, Luke (Tricia), Collier, Brooke and Bailey Burns, Brittany (Clint) Burns Underwood; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and their families. Friends may visit on Friday, August 7, at Newcomer, Akron Chapel from 5 until 7 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 8 at 11 a.m. at Lakemore United Methodist Church, 1536 Flickinger Rd., Akron, OH 44312. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lakemore United Methodist Church. To leave a message for Al's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 5, 2020.
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
