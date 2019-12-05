|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Albert E. Stiftar passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the age of 89. Al was born and raised in Cleveland, where he excelled in youth baseball and graduated valedictorian of his Thomas Edison High School class. A longtime resident of Bainbridge (Chagrin Falls), he lived his final years in Cuyahoga Falls. Al was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, retiring from Stock Equipment Company after 30 years of service, spending his following years as a handyman, a source of assistance to all who needed a helping hand, and a font of good humor for his fellow senior citizens in the communities he called home. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen (nee Jaksa); his daughters, Dianne Amburn (Jeffrey) and Robin Stiftar; grandchildren, Christopher (Jennifer) Amburn, Robert Barwacz; great granddaughter, Zoe Amburn; sister-in-law Donna Stifter and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Stiftar (nee Kocian); brothers, John, Adolph, Edward, William and Ernest; sisters, Josephine Lenarcic, Jennie Liles, Ann Zidonis and Mary Elsie Mc Mahon. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Al's life on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow 44224. Al was a member of St. Joseph Parish, 1761 Second Street, Cuyahoga Falls 44221, where Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10 a.m., Fr. David McCarthy, celebrant. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, with military honors provided by the U.S. Navy. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 5, 2019