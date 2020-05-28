Albert Fragola
Albert Fragola passed away May 21, 2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio, where he lived all of his life. Albert was a giving, loving, kind soul, devoted family man, and an inspiration to all who were lucky enough to be in his universe. He loved his family, and was a shining example of a true Patriarch. His infectious laugh would light up the room. Family vacations were the yearly highlight, and the entire family enjoyed spending time together. He was a devout parishioner of St. Anthony's Church, active in the church community. He was a veteran of the Army during the Korean Conflict, when he served honorably. Albert, his brother, Nunzie Fragola, and Alfred Musci, purchased Melch's Food Products and created a dominant business in the grocery field in the 1970's. He was preceded in death by Gilda, the love of his life, and Nunzie Fragola, his brother and business partner. He is survived by his sister, Rose Phillips; loving daughters, Marie (Kurt) Cargill, Jean (Joe) Tondi, Roseann (Todd) Spicer and Lisa (Nick) Leanen; grandchildren, Kasey (Tina) Cargill, Nicole Cargill, Breanna and Adriana Tondi, Clayton, Sarah and Hannah Spicer, Nico and Luke Leanen; great-grandchildren, Vincent, Cecelia and Holly Cargill. A Private Mass of Christian Burial has taken place at St. Anthony Church. Burial was at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 28, 2020.
