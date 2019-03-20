Albert J. Denholm



Albert J. Denholm, Sr., of Stow, age 93, passed away March 14, 2019 after a short final struggle with Alzheimer's.



He was preceded in death by sons, Timothy and Ronald. He is survived by his devoted wife, of 71 years, Margaret, who was his primary caregiver in his last years. He is also survived by sons, Albert, Jr. (Beth), Michael (Sue), Thomas (Leslie); daughters, Linda Ollinger (Adam), Donna Cox (Tom), and Carol Riccillo (Don); fifteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Luann, and brother Richard.



Al was especially proud of his military service, seeing combat in Europe at the end of World War II serving as a medic, attaining the rank of Technical Sergeant, and receiving a Bronze Star. Returning from the war, he settled down to married life with Margaret, and started a family. With a hint of pioneer spirit, they chose to locate to the still quiet small town of Stow, building a new house as the general contractor, and leaving behind their hometown of Akron. He spent most of his career in the banking business, retiring as vice president from First Merit in the 1980's. Not one to settle for good enough, along the way, he started a side business and also consulted for another local bank firm after retirement. His Stow banking customers remembered him long after retirement and often expressed their appreciation for his personal financial guidance. But most important of all was family life.



Everything centered around home. Family vacations were fun adventures to various places. Eight children in a modest-size house, on a family trip, or around the table were not a burden to him; instead, the energy and togetherness pleased him. In retirement, Al and Margaret also had more travel adventures, including Europe and Alaska. But they have been their happiest in later years spending time with the next generation of grandchildren, and, in more recent years, great-grandchildren. Al's eyes always lit up in their presence. Even in the last years, he was happy to hold them and play on the floor with them. Through his knowledge of banking and finance, and his love of family life, he taught his children valuable life lessons and left a strong legacy for all of us. Our hearts are broken, but grateful and proud for such a long and fulfilling life.



Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. Private burial Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Al's name to the ( ). (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631) Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary