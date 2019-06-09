Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
Albert Lee "Bossman" Brown


1946 - 2019
Albert Lee "Bossman" Brown Obituary
Albert Lee Brown

"Bossman"

Albert Lee Brown "Bossman" was born on May 14, 1946 in Barberton, Ohio. He departed this life on Thursday, May 30, 2019 surrounded by the many family and friends.

Homegoing service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019,11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 260 E. Emerling Ave., Akron, OH 44301
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019
