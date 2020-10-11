Albert Paul "Sonny" Considine passed away on October 9, 2020. He was born May 12, 1925, in Akron, Ohio and was a life-long area resident. He will be missed by his four children, Lorrie (Jeff Thomas), Kevin (Martha), Jean, and Joan Johnson; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Teresa Williams; his dear friend, Carolyn Stevenson; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held Tuesday, October 13 at 11 a.m. and livestreamed at the Holy Family, Stow, YouTube Channel.