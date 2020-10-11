1/1
Albert Paul Considine
Albert Paul "Sonny" Considine passed away on October 9, 2020. He was born May 12, 1925, in Akron, Ohio and was a life-long area resident. He will be missed by his four children, Lorrie (Jeff Thomas), Kevin (Martha), Jean, and Joan Johnson; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Teresa Williams; his dear friend, Carolyn Stevenson; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held Tuesday, October 13 at 11 a.m. and livestreamed at the Holy Family, Stow, YouTube Channel.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
