Albert R. Sole, age 92, loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather, passed away on November 8, 2019 to live with his Lord and Savior. Born in Bridgeport, Ohio, Al graduated from Martins Ferry High School and lived most of his life in North Canton and Uniontown, Ohio. He enjoyed being a minister of visitation. Al was a very active member of Grace United Church of Christ in Canton (65+ years). He enjoyed singing in the church choir, traveling, golf, playing violin in the Akron Pops Orchestra, and was active in the Lions Club for 27 years. Al served in the United States Navy and retired from Good Year Aerospace (Lockheed) after 37 years. He then taught part time at Akron University and Stark Tech. College. Preceded in death by his wife of 70 Years, Virginia Elizabeth "Betty"; and son-in-law, Ray Wiles; Al is survived by sons, Ray (Susan) and Steven (Pat); daughters, Linda Wiles and Cheryl Buck (Michael); grandchildren, Ryan, Erica, Nathan, Joshua, Steven II, Carl, Matthew, Amanda, Eric, and Emma; and 16 great- grandchildren. Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, Uniontown, Ohio 44685 (one block NE of square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.) Funeral Service will be held Friday, 10:30 a.m., at Grace United Church of Christ, 2300 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio 44709, with Rev. Tracy L. Glaser-Bacon, CT officiating. Additional visitation one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton where military honors will be performed by Mogadore VFW Post 8487. Memorials may be made to Al's church. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 12, 2019