Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Grace United Church of Christ
2300 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace United Church of Christ
2300 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
North Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
Albert R. Sole Obituary
Albert R. Sole, age 92, loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather, passed away on November 8, 2019 to live with his Lord and Savior. Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, Uniontown, Ohio 44685 (one block NE of square of 619 and Cleveland Ave.). Funeral Service will be held Friday, 10:30 a.m., at Grace United Church of Christ, 2300 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio 44709, with Rev. Tracy L. Glaser-Bacon, CT officiating. Additional visitation one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton where military honors will be performed by Mogadore VFW Post 8487. Memorials may be made to Al's church. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019
