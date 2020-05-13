Mr. Albert Rhoden, president and owner of Rhoden Memorial Home, earned his wings and entered the gates of Heaven on May 9, 2020 at the age of 71. Albert was born on September 29, 1948 in Bessemer, Alabama to Ruth Rhoden Jones and Edward Sipp. After moving to Akron in the early 60's, Albert attended Thornton Junior High and South High School where he was an accomplished athlete and became a proud graduate in the class of 1967. He attended the University of Akron and graduated in December 1974 with an associate degree in Business. He then attended Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science and graduated with his degree in 1981. He received his license by the State in 1982. Al was the Barberton Branch NAACP President from 1988 until 1992. He is a lifetime member of both the Barberton and Akron NAACP. He was the former National President of the Dunbar-Abrams Alumni Association, where he also served as the local president. He was the past president of the South High Alumni Association. In 2005 Al was inducted into the South High Hall of Fame for his achievements on the football field. In 2009 he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the South High Hall of Fame. Al was a former Akron Parent Pee Wee football coach for the Firestone Park Rams and South. Mr. Rhoden was a member of NFDA, OFDA, Buckeye State Funeral Directors, Phi Sigma Eta Fraternity and The Funeral Directors and Embalmer Associations of Summit and Stark Counties. He was also a life member of The Pride of Rubber Town Elks Lodge #1594 and the Canton Negro Oldtimers. He received numerous community service awards in the Akron, Canton and surrounding communities. Albert was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church, which he loved dearly, for over 45 years now under the leadership of Pastor Jeffery A. Dennis. Al was a dedicated member of the church serving as past chairman of the trustee board, greeter, usher and in any other capacity needed. Albert's lifetime goal has always been to become an owner or partner in the funeral service in a metropolitan area, and to provide funeral services that were memorable and affordable to all families in the community. He reached his goal in 1982 and became a partner in Turner and Rhoden Funeral Home. He became sole owner in 2000 and the business is now known as Rhoden Memorial Home. He opened Rhoden Memorial Home in Canton, Ohio in August of 1990. Al was an avid sports fan who cherished spending time with his family and friends. He was especially proud of all his grandchildren and made sure they knew it by supporting them in any way he could. Mr. Rhoden also loved his community immensely and poured into it in many different ways. He touched the lives of many people and he will always be remembered for that. He was preceded in death by parents, Ruth Rhoden Jones and Edward Sipp; mother-in-law, Gladys Campbell; sister, Sally Williams; brothers, Curtis J., Rayfield, Charles R., and Willie Rhoden; and brother-in-law, Fred Williams. Albert leaves to forever cherish his memory and continue his legacy, loving and devoted wife of 24 years, Sondra Rhoden; sons, Marcus Ruiz, Tron Rhoden (Taneah), and Jibreel Scales, Sr. (Ann); devoted daughter, Tarea Rhoden (Kevin); brother, Melvin (Elanore) Rhoden of Midlothian, Virginia; sister, Marie (Clyde) Thornton; sisters-in-law, Dona Harris and Sherry Campbell; special friend, Clarence Kaiser; special "son", March Ferguson; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, including special cousins from St. Louis and Alabama, faithful staff of Rhoden Memorial Homes who were also his family; other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home's Canton location 729 Cherry Ave. NE, Canton, Ohio 44702 and also on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home's Akron location 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306. Condolences for the family may be sent to 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306.