Albert Siladi Jr.


1958 - 2020
Albert Siladi Jr. Obituary
Albert Siladi, Jr., age 61 of Akron passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born on January 21, 1958. He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Middour Snyder and beloved canine companion, Oggie. Left to carry on his legacy are his children, Angela (John) Buckner and Christopher (Alissa) Siladi; granddaughter, Chelsea. Per Albert's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Albert's life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Turkeyfoot Sportsman Club, 4551 Dustys Rd., Akron, OH 44319. To leave a message for Albert's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
